Sept 26 (Reuters) - Win Hanverky Holdings Ltd:

* Announces ‍disposal of entire equity interest in Bowker Property​

* Bowker Garment entered into equity transfer agreement with Dongguan Aochuang property

* Deal for about RMB178 million

* Expected that group will recognise gain (before taxation) of about HK$115 million arising from equity transfer agreement