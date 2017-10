Aug 11 (Reuters) - WIN Semiconductors Corp :

* Says its unit Win Semiconductors Cyaman Islands Co Ltd acquires 12.1 million shares in Chainwin Agriculture and Animal Technology (Cayman Islands) LTD, for $24.2 million, raising stake to 83.74 percent (22.6 million shares)

