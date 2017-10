Sept 28 (Reuters) - WINDELN DE SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: WINDELN.DE SE: NEW CEO FOR WINDELN.DE IN 2018; FOUNDERS AND CO-CEOS HAND OVER BUSINESS AS PART OF AN ORDERLY SUCCESSION

* ‍MATTHIAS PEUCKERT WILL TAKE OVER ROLE OF CHAIRMAN OF MANAGEMENT BOARD OF WINDELN.DE SE IN 2018 AND INITIALLY BE APPOINTED FOR THREE YEARS​

* ‍CFO NIKOLAUS WEINBERGER AND COO JÜRGEN VEDIE WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS BOARD MEMBERS​