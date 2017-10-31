FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Windstream Holdings Inc - ‍expects consolidated service revenue to be approximately $1.47 billion
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
New York Attack
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
technology
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 31, 2017 / 1:11 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Windstream Holdings Inc - ‍expects consolidated service revenue to be approximately $1.47 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Windstream Holdings Inc

* Windstream Holdings Inc - ‍expects consolidated service revenue to be approximately $1.47 billion for three months ended September 30, 2017​

* Windstream Holdings Inc - ‍expects consolidated adjusted oibdar to be approximately $490 million for three months ended September 30, 2017​

* Windstream Holdings Inc - ‍expects consolidated operating income to be approximately $43 million for three months ended September 30, 2017​

* Windstream Holdings Inc - ‍expects adjusted Capex to be approximately $205 million for three months ended September 30, 2017​

* Windstream Holdings Inc - ‍expects GAAP capital expenditures to be approximately $217 million for three months ended September 30, 2017​ Source text (bit.ly/2gZbIxw) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.