BRIEF-Windstream to extend 6 3/8 pct notes consent solicitation

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Windstream Holdings Inc

* Windstream announces extension of 6 3/8% notes consent solicitation and early settlement date for exchange offers

* Extending expiration date for its 6 3/8% notes consent solicitation to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 3, 2017​

* Expects early settlement date for exchange offers to occur on/after Nov 3, 2017, but early settlement date may be changed at co’s option​

* Expiration date of each of exchange offers remains 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on November 14, 2017​

* Expects early settlement date for exchange offers to occur on or after November 3, 2017​