Nov 30 (Reuters) - Winfair Investment Co Ltd:

* HY REVENUE HK$14.8 MILLION VERSUS HK$13.7 MILLION

* HY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$137 MILLION VERSUS HK$11.9 MLN‍​

* BOARD RESOLVES TO PAY INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 2 HK CENTS PER SHARE & SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 10 HK CENTS PER SHARE