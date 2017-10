Oct 25 (Reuters) - Winfair Investment Co Ltd :

* ‍YLH entered into provisional sale and purchase agreement in relation to disposal of properties for selling price of HK$320 million​

* ‍Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 26 Oct​

* ‍Expected gain after taxation from disposal is about HK$185 million & will be recorded in accounting year ended March 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: