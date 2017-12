Dec 21 (Reuters) - Winfull Group Holdings Ltd:

* UNIT TO SUBSCRIBE FOR LIMITED PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN PHOENIX FUND VI (B) WITH CAPITAL COMMITMENT OF US$5 MILLION

* UNIT AS CO-INVESTOR TO SUBSCRIBE FOR PARTICIPATION IN KEY REWARD WITH CAPITAL COMMITMENT OF US$5 MILLION, SUBJECT TO FINAL ALLOCATION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: