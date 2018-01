Jan 30 (Reuters) - Wing On Company International Ltd :

* ‍EXPECTS TO RECORD AN INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY 160 PCT IN AMOUNT OF PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR FY

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO INCREASE IN VALUATION GAINS ON GROUP‘S INVESTMENT PROPERTIES FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

* ‍EXPECTS GROUP'S FY UNDERLYING PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE​ TO RISE 25 PERCENT