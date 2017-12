Dec 4 (Reuters) - Wing Tai Properties Ltd:

* ‍TRADING ON MAIN BOARD OF STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED WILL BE HALTED WITH EFFECT FROM 9:00 A.M. ON MONDAY, 4 DEC​

* ‍TRADING IN SHARES TO BE HALTED PENDING ISSUE OF AN ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO A MAJOR TRANSACTION OF COMPANY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: