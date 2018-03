March 1 (Reuters) - Wingara Ag Ltd:

* ‍ TO ACQUIRE AUSTCO POLAR COLD STORAGE FOR $18.5 MILLION​

* UNDERTAKING SHARE PLACEMENT OF $6.8 MILLION AT ISSUE PRICE OF $0.35 PER SHARE

* SEES FY18 REVENUE OF $10.7 MILLION, UP $0.5 MILLION ON FY17 REVENUE ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: