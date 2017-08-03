FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wingstop Inc Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.18
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
August 3, 2017 / 8:41 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Wingstop Inc Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Wingstop Inc

* Wingstop Inc reports fiscal second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

* Q2 revenue $24.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wingstop Inc sees ‍FY 2017 system-wide unit growth of approximately 13% - 15%​

* Wingstop Inc sees ‍FY 2017 low single digit domestic same store sales growth​

* Wingstop Inc sees ‍FY 2017 fully diluted eps growth of 23% - 25%​

* Wingstop Inc sees ‍FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA growth of 13% - 15%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

