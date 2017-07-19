FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
BRIEF-Winmark Corporation commences self-tender offer to purchase up to 400,000 shares
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 19, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Winmark Corporation commences self-tender offer to purchase up to 400,000 shares

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Winmark Corp:

* Winmark Corporation commences self-tender offer to purchase up to 400,000 shares

* Winmark Corp - ‍has retained wells fargo bank, n.a. As depositary for tender offer and D.F. King & Co Inc, as information agent​

* Winmark Corp - ‍commencement of a self-tender offer to purchase up to 400,000 shares, for a price of $124.48 per share​

* Winmark Corp- ‍company intends to finance tender offer with its existing revolving credit facility as well as an additional term loan​

* Winmark Corp - offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, eastern time, on August 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.