Dec 20 (Reuters) - Winnebago Industries Inc:

* WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.57

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.52 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE $450 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $387.1 MILLION

* WINNEBAGO - REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT STRENGTH OF RV MARKETPLACE AS A WHOLE, WITH OVERALL 2017 U.S. SHIPMENTS EXPECTED TO EXCEED 500,000 UNITS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: