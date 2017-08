Aug 3 (Reuters) - Winning Tower Group Holdings Ltd

* Announces ‍transaction in relation to acquisition of property formal sale and purchase agreement​

* ‍Sale and purchase agreement for provisional agreement was entered into between vendor and purchaser​

* HK$700,000 has been paid as further deposit in accordance with provisional agreement. Remaining balance of HK$12.6 million will be paid upon completion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: