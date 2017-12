Dec 19 (Reuters) - Winpak Ltd:

* WINPAK - UNIT ‍STARTED TO WORK ON EXPANSION TO ADD ANNUAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF 11,000 TO 14,000 METRIC TONNES OF BOPA FILMS FOR SALE IN NORTH AMERICA​

* WINPAK LTD - SUBSIDIARY PLANS TO INVEST OVER $40 MILLION ON PROJECT INCLUDING FACILITY AND EQUIPMENT

* WINPAK LTD - ADDITIONAL BIAXIALLY ORIENTED POLYAMIDE FILM PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS IN SECOND HALF OF 2019