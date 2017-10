July 27 (Reuters) - Winpak Ltd

* Winpak reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.40

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue rose 6.7 percent to $217.8 million

* ‍Company remains positive regarding sales volume growth and earnings advancement in second half of 2017​

* Capital spending is expected to be between $60 to $70 million for current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: