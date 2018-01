Jan 25 (Reuters) - Wintrust Financial Corp:

* WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDENDS, INCREASING QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND RATE 35.7 PCT

* BOARD ‍APPROVED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.19 PER SHARE OF OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK​

* WINTRUST FINANCIAL - NEW DIVIDEND ‍REPRESENTS INCREASE OF ABOUT 35.7 PCT FROM $0.14 QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAID IN EACH OF QUARTERS OF 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: