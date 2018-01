Jan 24 (Reuters) - Harte Hanks Inc:

* WIPRO MAKES $9.9 MILLION INVESTMENT IN HARTE HANKS

* HARTE HANKS - ‍AS PART OF DEAL, WIPRO TO GET PREFERRED STOCK CONVERTIBLE INTO 16% OF CO‘S OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK ON PRE-CLOSING BASIS

* HARTE HANKS - ‍ALONG WITH CUSTOMARY PROTECTIVE PROVISIONS, A 5% DIVIDEND, WIPRO TO BE ABLE TO DESIGNATE AN OBSERVER/DIRECTOR TO CO'S BOARD