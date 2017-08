July 13 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd:

* Seeks members' nod for reappointment of William Arthur Owens as independent director

* Seeks members' nod for reappointment of Azim H Premji as executive chairman and MD

* Seeks members' nod for appointment of director in place of Abidali Neemuchwala who retires by rotation, offers himself for reappointment‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2tPvvRT) Further company coverage: