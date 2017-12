Dec 1 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd:

* SAYS CO IS SUBJECT OF LITIGATION WITH CUSTOMER RELATING‍​ TO ERP IMPLEMENTATION PROJECT, WHICH BEGAN IN 2009

* LAWSUIT SEEKS DAMAGES OF UP TO $140 MILLION PLUS ADDITIONAL COSTS RELATING TO ERP IMPLEMENTATION PROJECT UNDERTAKEN BY NATIONAL GRID US

* SAYS BELIEVES "ALLEGATIONS MISSTATE FACTS"; WILL CONTEST ALLEGATIONS IN COURT