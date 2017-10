Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wireless Telecom Group Inc-

* Wireless Telecom Group announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue rose 57 percent to $11.93 million

* Wireless Telecom Group Inc - qtrly ‍net loss per common share diluted $0.07​

* Wireless Telecom Group - ‍june 30, 2017 order backlog $7 million, year over year increase of $3.3 million; qtrly new customer orders of $12.1 million versus $3.1 million