Feb 7 (Reuters) - Wirtek A/S:

* WIRTEK EXPANDS THE COLLABORATION WITH SPECTRALINK CORPORATION

* ‍SIGNED A CONTRACT WITH SPECTRALINK CORPORATION FOR DEVELOPMENT AND QUALITY ASSURANCE OF SOFTWARE​

* ‍CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE WIRTEK‘S REVENUE IN 2018 BY APPROX.. EUR 365,000​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)