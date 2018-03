March 2 (Reuters) - WIRTEK A/S:

* BOARD PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF DKK 0.09 PER SHARE‍​

* 2017 NET SALES DKK 14.5 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 12.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS PRETAX RESULT IN 2018 IN RANGE OF DKK 0.85 MILLION TO DKK 1.05 MILLION

* REVENUE FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN DKK 17.0 MILLION AND DKK 18.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)