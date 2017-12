Dec 12 (Reuters) - WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING SA:

* ITS UNIT, WIRTUALNA POLSKA MEDIA, SIGNS LOAN AGREEMENTS WITH BANKS TO BORROW UP TO 500 MILLION ZLOTYS

* LOANS ARE FOR FINANCING AND REFINANCING OF INVESTMENT EXPENDITURE

* BANKS ARE: MBANK, PKO BP AND ING BANK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)