FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wisdomtree announces Q3 earnings per share $0.06
Sections
Featured
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Company Results
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
CATALONIA
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
Editor's Picks
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2017 / 11:19 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Wisdomtree announces Q3 earnings per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Wisdomtree Investments Inc

* Wisdomtree announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wisdomtree Investments - ‍U.S. Listed ETF assets under management was $44.4 billion at Sept 30, 2017, up 2.8% from June 30, 2017​

* Wisdomtree Investments - ‍Q3 2017 advisory fees of $57.6 million increased 11.7% from Q3 2016 due to an increase in average global AUM​

* Wisdomtree Investments Inc - qtrly total revenue $58.0 million versus $51.8 million

* Q3 revenue view $57.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.