BRIEF-WMIH Corp Announces Amendment Of Series B Preferred Stock Terms

Dec 11 (Reuters) - WMIH Corp:

* WMIH CORP. ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT OF SERIES B PREFERRED STOCK TERMS

* WMIH CORP - ‍UNDER TERMS OF AMENDMENT, CONVERSION PRICE OF SERIES B PREFERRED STOCK​ SHALL BE FIXED AT $1.35 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

* WMIH - UNDER TERMS OF AMENDMENT, MANDATORY REDEMPTION DATE OF SERIES B PREFERRED STOCK SHALL BE OCT 5 2019

* WMIH -‍ TERMS OF AMENDMENT INCLUDE SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION OF 19.05 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK/SHARE OF SERIES B PREFERRED STOCK

* WMIH CORP - AMENDMENT TERMS INCLUDE ‍SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION AS A RESULT OF CONSUMMATION OF AN ACQUISITION OR QUALIFIED ACQUISITION​

* WMIH CORP - IN CONNECTION WITH AMENDMENT, CO ALSO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 8, 2017 WITH KKR FUND HOLDINGS L.P.

* WMIH - ‍AGREEMENT WITH KKR FUND PROVIDES THAT CO WOULD NOT ENTER ANY DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION WITHOUT APPROVAL OF SERIES A STOCKHOLDER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: