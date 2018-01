BRIEF-WNS Qtrly Diluted Earnings Per ADS Of $0.51

Jan 18 (Reuters) - WNS (Holdings) Ltd:

* WNS ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2018 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS, REVISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

* Q3 REVENUE $188.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $175.8 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $720 MILLION TO $726 MILLION

* - QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS OF $0.51

* - QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS OF $0.66

* - ‍ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $114 MILLION AND $116 MILLION VERSUS $92.2 MILLION IN FISCAL 2017​

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.50 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - EXPECTS 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS TO BE IN RANGE OF $2.18 TO $2.22

* - ANI FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $114 MILLION AND $116 MILLION

* - ANI FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $114 MILLION AND $116 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.02, REVENUE VIEW $718.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S