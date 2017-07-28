FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Woden Venture Capital says intends to make a private placement of $1 million
July 28, 2017 / 1:21 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Woden Venture Capital says intends to make a private placement of $1 million

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Woden Venture Capital Corp

* Woden Venture Capital Corporation: acquistion of ACCUM Therapeutics - qualifying transaction - change of name -consolidation - concurrent private placements - loan to the target

* Woden Venture Capital Corp - concurrently with completion of its qualifying transaction, corporation intends to make a private placement of $1 million

* Woden Venture Capital - agreed to acquire ACCUM Therapeutics shares for consideration of $4.5 mln paid by issuance of 45 mln common shares post-consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

