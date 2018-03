March 1 (Reuters) -

* WOEBOT LABS INC - ANNOUNCED AN $8 MILLION SERIES A FUNDING ROUND​

* WOEBOT LABS INC - $8 MILLION SERIES A FUNDING ROUND FROM NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES WITH PARTICIPATION FROM ANDREW NG’S NEWLY LAUNCHED AI FUND​ Source text for Eikon: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)