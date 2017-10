Aug 9 (Reuters) - WOLFORD AG

* ANTONELLA MEI-POCHTLER RESIGNS AS CHAIRPERSON AND WILL LEAVE SUPERVISORY BOARD

* ‍NEW CHAIR WILL BE ELECTED AT NEXT SUPERVISORY BOARD MEETING FOLLOWING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON SEPTEMBER 14, 2017​

* UNTIL DAY OF AGM DEPUTY CHAIRWOMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD, CLAUDIA BEERMANN, ASSUMES CHAIR OF SUPERVISORY BOARD