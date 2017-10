Sept 15 (Reuters) - WOLFORD AG:

* CHANGES ON THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF WOLFORD AG

* CLAUDIA BEERMANN, ELECTED TO SERVE AS CHAIRWOMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD OF WOLFORD AG

* ‍ANTONELLA MEI-POCHTLER RESIGNED FROM SUPERVISORY BOARD AFTER THREE YEARS AS ITS CHAIRWOMAN​

* ‍NEW DEPUTY CHAIRMAN IS THOMAS TSCHOL​