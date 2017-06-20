BRIEF-Wolseley Q3 trading profit rises

June 20 (Reuters) - Wolseley Plc:
* Q3 trading profit at 254 million stg versus 232 million stg year ago
* Q3 revenue of 4.27 billion stg versus 3.66 billion stg year ago
* Net debt at April 30 of 1,132 million stg
* Q3 gross margin of 28.5 pct was 0.1 pct ahead of last year
* Name change to Ferguson Plc will become effective on 31 July 2017
* Q3 like-for-like revenue in the UK was 0.4 pct lower than last year including inflation of 3 pct
* In Q3, repairs, maintenance and improvement markets remained weak
* "Group expects trading profit for full year to be in line with current analyst consensus expectations" - CEO
* "Since end of period revenue growth has been broadly in line with Q3, gross margins and cost control have been good" - CEO