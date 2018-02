BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer FY adjusted net profit beats Reuters poll

Feb 21 (Reuters) - WOLTERS KLUWER NV:

* FY ADJUSTED NET PROFIT EUR 668 MILLION (NOT 671 MILLION) VERSUS EUR 656 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* FY REVENUES UP 5% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES AND UP 3% ORGANICALLY.

* FY REUTERS POLL: REVENUES EUR 4.43 BILLION; ADJUSTED. OPERATING PROFIT EUR 992 MILLION; ADJUSTED. NET PROFIT EUR 656 MILLION

* ‍PROPOSED FULL-YEAR TOTAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.85 PER SHARE, UP 8%​

* OUTLOOK 2018: EXPECT DILUTED ADJUSTED EPS TO GROW 10%-15% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES

* FY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT EUR 1.01 BILLION VERSUS EUR 992 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* SHARE BUYBACK: CURRENT INTENTION IS TO REPURCHASE UP TO EUR 400 MILLION IN SHARES IN 2018

* GUIDANCE REFLECTS IFRS15 ACCOUNTING STANDARD, EFFECTIVE IN 2018

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN 22.5%-23.0%

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW EUR 725-EUR 750 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ROIC AT 10.0%-10.5% VERSUS 9.8% IN 2017‍​

* ‍EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF EUR 15-EUR 25 MILLION IN 2018 (2017: EUR 33 MILLION)​

* ‍IN 2018, EXPECTS ADJUSTED NET FINANCING COSTS OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 70 MILLION (2017: EUR 109 MILLION)​

* IN Q2 2018, TO USE CASH AND DEPOSITS TO REDEEM PRINCIPAL OF ITS €750 MILLION, 6.375% SENIOR EUROBOND THAT MATURES ON APRIL 10

* SEES ‍2018 CAPEX AT 5%-6% OF TOTAL REVENUES (2017: 4.8% INCLUDING REAL ESTATE DISPOSITIONS BENEFIT)​

* AT DEC 31, 2017, OUR NET-DEBT-TO-EBITDA RATIO WAS 1.7X