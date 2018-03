March 5 (Reuters) - Wolters Kluwer Health:

* WOLTERS KLUWER HEALTH TO ACQUIRE FIRECRACKER

* WOLTERS KLUWER HEALTH - EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL IMPACT ON ADJUSTED EARNINGS

* WOLTERS KLUWER HEALTH - FIRECRACKER WILL BECOME PART OF HEALTH LEARNING, RESEARCH & PRACTICE GROUP

* WOLTERS KLUWER HEALTH SAYS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FIRECRACKER, AN ADAPTIVE LEARNING, ASSESSMENT, AND STUDY-PLANNING SOLUTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: