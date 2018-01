Jan 11 (Reuters) - Wolters Kluwer Nv:

* REG-WOLTERS KLUWER HEALTH TO DIVEST PROVATION

* AGREEMENT TO DIVEST PROVATION MEDICAL, TO CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. FOR $180 MILLION IN CASH.

* WOLTERS KLUWER HEALTH TO DIVEST PROVATION FOR $180 MILLION (APPROXIMATELY EUR 150 MILLION) IN CASH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)