BRIEF-Wolverine Worldwide reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.43
November 8, 2017 / 11:55 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Wolverine Worldwide reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Wolverine World Wide Inc

* Wolverine Worldwide reports third-quarter results and updates full-year revenue and earnings guidance

* Q3 revenue $581.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $552.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.60 to $1.65

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.76 to $0.81

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

* Q3 earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wolverine Worldwide Inc - co is narrowing its revenue outlook to upper end of prior range, now expects revenue of $2.340 billion to $2.370 billion for FY17​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $552.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wolverine Worldwide Inc - ‍now expect full-year fiscal 2018 operating margin of 12%​

* Wolverine Worldwide Inc - sees 2017 ‍reported operating margin of 5.0% to 5.4% and adjusted operating margin of 10.6% to 10.9%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

