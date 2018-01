Jan 12 (Reuters) - Woodbridge Group Of Companies:

* WOODBRIDGE GROUP OF COMPANIES CONTINUES RESTRUCTURING OF BUSINESS TO MAXIMIZE INVESTOR RETURNS

* SAYS CO IS REDUCING AND RESTRUCTURING ITS SALES AND MARKETING TEAM

* SAYS‍ ISSUED NOTICES TO ABOUT 84 SALES, MARKETING EMPLOYEES IN LOS ANGELES, FLORIDA, CONNECTICUT OFFICES PURSUANT TO WARN ACT​ Source text for Eikon: