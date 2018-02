BRIEF-Woodside Announces Deal To Buy Exxonmobil's Share Of Scarborough Gas Field

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd:

* ENTERED INTO A BINDING SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT (SPA) TO ACQUIRE EXXONMOBIL‘S SHARE OF SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD

* ‍WOODSIDE WILL ACQUIRE FROM EXXONMOBIL AN ADDITIONAL 50% INTEREST IN WA-1-R​

* ‍UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION WOODSIDE WILL HAVE A 75% INTEREST IN WA-1-R AND A 50% INTEREST IN WA-61-R, WA-62-R AND WA-63-R​

* SAYS DEAL FOR CONSIDERATION OF $444 MLN AND CONTINGENT PAYMENT OF $300M UPON POSITIVE FID‍​