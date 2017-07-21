BRIEF-Woodside Hotels and Resorts notifies customers of third party payment card security incident

July 21 (Reuters) - Woodside Hotels and Resorts

* Woodside Hotels and Resorts notifies customers of third party payment card security incident

* Woodside Hotels and Resorts - unauthorized party was able to access payment card information for certain hotel reservations

* Woodside Hotels and Resorts - Sabre engaged cybersecurity firm to support investigation, notified law enforcement, payment card brands about incident

* ‍woodside Hotels and Resorts - notified by Sabre that a security incident may affect customer information associated with certain co's reservations​