FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 days ago
BRIEF-Woodward Q3 profit $0.85/shr
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 24, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Woodward Q3 profit $0.85/shr

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Woodward Inc

* Woodward reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.05 to $3.15

* Q3 earnings per share $0.85

* Sees FY 2017 sales about $2.1 billion

* Q3 sales $549 million versus I/B/E/S view $531.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Woodward Inc says aerospace segment net sales for Q3 of fiscal 2017 were $356 million, compared to $309 million for prior year Q3

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.11, revenue view $2.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.