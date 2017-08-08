FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Woolworths comments on repeat charging of some customers who used visa cards between 11-13 March
Sections
Featured
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
Federer brushes aside Nadal to win Shanghai Masters
TENNIS
Federer brushes aside Nadal to win Shanghai Masters
NSL to pursue intellectual property case with Monsanto
NSL to pursue intellectual property case with Monsanto
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 8, 2017 / 1:20 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Woolworths comments on repeat charging of some customers who used visa cards between 11-13 March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Woolworths Ltd-

* Statement on cuscal processing error

* Clarifies situation related to repeat charging of some customers who used visa cards issued by certain smaller banks and credit unions between 11-13 march 2017​

* Incorrect transactions will be rectified and refunds will be made into affected customers’ accounts by 2pm on 8 august

* ‍“We have raised these concerns directly with cuscal and visa, and propose to pursue matter with relevant financial services regulators​”

* Woolworths ltd says “was not involved in this error, and was completely unaware of it until we were contacted by our customers” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.