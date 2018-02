Feb 23 (Reuters) - Woolworths Group Ltd:

* HY ‍NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF PARENT ENTITY UP 37.6 PERCENT TO $969​ MILLION

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND 43 CENTS PER SHARE​

* HY TOTAL REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES UP ‍3.8 PERCENT TO $30​.05 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: