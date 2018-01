BRIEF-Woolworths Says ‍Sales Rose 2.5 Pct For First 26 Weeks Of 2018

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Woolworths Holdings Ltd:

* ‍SALES FOR FIRST 26 WEEKS OF 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR INCREASED BY 2.5% OVER PRIOR PERIOD (AND BY 2.9% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TERMS)​

* EXPECTS ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE (HEPS) FOR 26-WEEK PERIOD ENDED 24 DECEMBER 2017 TO BE WITHIN RANGE OF -12.5% TO -17.5% OR 200.1 TO 212.3 CENTS​

* EXPECTS ‍HEPS ADJUSTED DILUTED FOR 26-WEEK PERIOD ENDED 24 DECEMBER 2017 TO BE WITHIN RANGE OF -7.5% TO -12.5% OR 214.3 TO 226.5 CENTS​