Sept 13 (Reuters) - Workday Inc

* Workday prices $1.0 billion convertible senior notes due 2022

* Has priced $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2022

* Notes will have an initial conversion rate of 6.7982 shares of class a common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: