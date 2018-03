March 6 (Reuters) - Workiva Inc:

* WORKIVA INC - ‍ON MARCH 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A CONSENT AND SIXTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT - SEC FILING​

* WORKIVA- ‍AMENDMENT AMENDS LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF CO'S $15.0 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY TO AUGUST 2020​ Source text: (bit.ly/2oUVNjt) Further company coverage: