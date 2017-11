BRIEF-Workspace reports HY net rental income growth of 21 pct

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Workspace Group Plc:

* WORKSPACE GROUP PLC - ‍INTERIM RESULTS​

* WORKSPACE - HY GROWTH IN NET RENTAL INCOME YOY OF 21% TO £46.1M, RESULTING IN 25% GROWTH IN ADJUSTED TRADING PROFIT AFTER INTEREST TO £29.4M​

* WORKSPACE GROUP PLC - ‍HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £123.7M WITH A SIGNIFICANT UPLIFT IN PROPERTY VALUATION (30 SEPTEMBER 2016: £7.1M)​

* WORKSPACE GROUP PLC - HY ‍EPRA NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF £10.14, UP 6.4% IN SIX MONTHS​

* WORKSPACE GROUP PLC - ‍UNDERLYING INCREASE OF 3.5% IN PROPERTY VALUATION TO £2,139M IN SIX MONTHS​

* WORKSPACE GROUP PLC - ‍30% INCREASE IN INTERIM DIVIDEND TO 8.84P​

* WORKSPACE GROUP PLC - ‍LOAN TO VALUE AT 20% WITH UNDRAWN FACILITIES (INCLUDING CASH) OF £243M AT PERIOD END​