2 months ago
BRIEF-World Acceptance files for non-timely 10-K
June 14, 2017 / 9:32 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-World Acceptance files for non-timely 10-K

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - World Acceptance Corp:

* Files for non-timely 10-K

* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway

* World Acceptance Corp says intends to cooperate with the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ regarding internal investigation

* World acceptance says as result of ongoing investigation, currently unable to file form 10-K until more information becomes available pursuant to investigation

* World acceptance says expects to file the form 10-K by June 29, 2017 Source text:(bit.ly/2stBVIy) Further company coverage:

