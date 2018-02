Feb 22 (Reuters) - World Fuel Services Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.25

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $2.86

* WORLD FUEL SERVICES - ‍ Q4 RESULTS REFLECT INCOME TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $157 MILLION, WHICH INCLUDES $144 MILLION ONE-TIME TRANSITION TAX PAYABLE OVER EIGHT YRS

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE $8.9 MILLION VERSUS $7.8 MILLION​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $8.72 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

‍ EXPECT TO ONLY PAY APPROXIMATELY $100 MILLION IN TRANSITION TAX PAYABLE OVER EIGHT-YEAR PAYMENT PERIOD​