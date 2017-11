Nov 3 (Reuters) - Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc

* ‍ANNOUNCES ALLOTMENT OF 50,000 ORDINARY SHARES OF 25P EACH FULLY PAID FROM ITS BLOCK LISTING AUTHORITY​

* ‍ORDINARY SHARES WERE ISSUED AT A PRICE OF 2565.75 PENCE PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: